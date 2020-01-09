Markets Open Higher: Sensex Rallies to 41,318; Nifty Over 12,100
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, 9 January, with S&P BSE Sensex rallying 500.44 points to 41,318.18 and Nifty surging 151.65 points to 12,177.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar, with the home currency appreciating as much as 0.41 percent to 71.42 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, equity markets closed with minor change, as both Sensex and Nifty finished in the red.
