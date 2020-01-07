Opening Bell: Sensex Rebounds 440 Points, Nifty Above 12,000
Image used for representation.
Image used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Opening Bell: Sensex Rebounds 440 Points, Nifty Above 12,000

The Quint
Business
  • Sensex rebounds 440.80 points to 41,117.43 in opening session on Tuesday, 7 January; Nifty, meanwhile, jumped 137.45 points to 12,130.50.
  • The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 1,155 stocks advanced and 317 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.
  • All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 2 percent advance.

