Opening Bell: Sensex Rebounds 440 Points, Nifty Above 12,000
- Sensex rebounds 440.80 points to 41,117.43 in opening session on Tuesday, 7 January; Nifty, meanwhile, jumped 137.45 points to 12,130.50.
- The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 1,155 stocks advanced and 317 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.
- All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 2 percent advance.
(With inputs from PTI, BloombergQuint)
