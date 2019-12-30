Opening Bell: Sensex Opens Higher at 111 Pts, Nifty Above 12,200
- Sensex opened 111.13 points higher at 41,686.27 and Nifty rose 29.10 points to 12,274.90 on Monday, 30 December.
- The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 869 stocks advanced and 482 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.
- Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Pharma Index’s 0.51 percent advance.
