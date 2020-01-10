Opening Bell: Sensex Up 159 Points, Nifty Above 12,200
- The Indian indices opened to a positive start on Friday, 10 January, with the Sensex up 159.56 points or 0.38 percent at 41,611.91, and the Nifty up 45.50 points or 0.37% at 12,261.40.
- Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech are among major gainers on the Indices.
- Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened flat at 71.21 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.21.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)