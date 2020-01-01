Markets Begin 2020 on Positive Note, Nifty Crosses 12,200 Mark

Indian equity benchmarks began 2020 on a positive note, led by the gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3 percent to 41,381 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.3 percent to 12,205.40.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 index rose 0.3 percent. The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 916 stocks advanced and 457 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.