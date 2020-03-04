Opening Bell: Sensex Opens 100 Points Higher, Nifty Above 11,300
The Indian equities opened higher on Wednesday, 4 March, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session, BloombergQuint reported.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.43 percent to 38,791.70 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.47 percent to 11,356.60. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose as much as 0.47 percent.
Six out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 0.8 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.86 percent.
Major gainers on the indices are Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, UPL, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys, while losers are HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki, according to Moneycontrol.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and Moneycontrol.)
