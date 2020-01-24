Sensex, Nifty Seesaw at Opening Bell

Indian stocks fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 traded little changed at 41,409 and 12,188 respectively. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index, too, traded flat, reported Bloomberg Quint.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 892 stocks advanced and 529 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Ent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Power Grid, Adani Gas, Biocon and PNB Housing, reports Moneycontrol.

(With inputs from Bloomberg Quint and Moneycontrol)