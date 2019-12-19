Sensex, Nifty Close at Record Highs for Third Consecutive Session

The Indian bourses on Thursday, 19 December, closed at record highs for the third consecutive trading session, led by gains in RIL and TCS, BloombergQuint reported.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28 percent to end at 41,673.92 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.31 percent to to close at 12,259.70. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.28 percent.