Markets Open Flat, Sensex Stays Under 42,000 in Morning Trade

Equity markets opened with little change on Friday, 17 January as both Sensex and Nifty were holding on to previous closing levels in morning trade.

The 30-share BSE index opened at 41,929.02, just 3 points below Thursday’s closing and was trading under the 41,950-mark i initial trading. The index had, on Thursday, breached the 42,000-milestone for the first time to hit an all-time high of 42059.45.

The broader 50-share NSE index on the other hand was testing the 12,350-levels at 9:45 am.