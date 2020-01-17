Markets Open Flat, Sensex Stays Under 42,000 in Morning Trade
Equity markets opened with little change on Friday, 17 January as both Sensex and Nifty were holding on to previous closing levels in morning trade.
The 30-share BSE index opened at 41,929.02, just 3 points below Thursday’s closing and was trading under the 41,950-mark i initial trading. The index had, on Thursday, breached the 42,000-milestone for the first time to hit an all-time high of 42059.45.
The broader 50-share NSE index on the other hand was testing the 12,350-levels at 9:45 am.
IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and Ultratech Cement were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2.50 per cent.
Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 4 per cent.
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS and HCL Tech were trading higher ahead of their quarterly earnings, scheduled for release later in the day.
According to traders, domestic investors are awaiting key corporate results for cues amid concerns over macroeconomic issues like higher bank NPAs and a spike in retail inflation.
