Sensex Hits Record High at 42,000 as US-China Deal Boosts Markets

Equity markets opened with significant gains on Thursday, 16 January, as both Sensex and Nifty moved up more than 0.25 percent in early trade.

The 30-share BSE index opened at 41,924.74, up more than 50 points and extended gains to more than 100 points in the initial 30 minutes of trading to hit the 42,000-mark for the first time.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty scaled a lifetime intra-day high of 12,377.80. It was trading 28.45 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 12,371.75.