Sensex Hits Record High at 42,000 as US-China Deal Boosts Markets
Equity markets opened with significant gains on Thursday, 16 January, as both Sensex and Nifty moved up more than 0.25 percent in early trade.
The 30-share BSE index opened at 41,924.74, up more than 50 points and extended gains to more than 100 points in the initial 30 minutes of trading to hit the 42,000-mark for the first time.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty scaled a lifetime intra-day high of 12,377.80. It was trading 28.45 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 12,371.75.
According to traders, global stocks rallied as investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US and China on Wednesday signed the first phase of a trade deal, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations between the two largest economies of the world.
The deal includes Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement, ending forced technology transfer, dramatic expansion of American agriculture, removing barriers to American financial services, ending currency manipulation, rebalancing the US-China trade relationship and effective dispute resolution.
Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in their early sessions, while those Shanghai and Hong Kong were flat.
