Sensex, Nifty Off to Choppy Start Amid Spike in Retail Inflation

HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, HUL, L&T, Ultratech Cement and ONGC were the among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 0.63 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M, TCS and Asian Paints rose up to 1.04 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 259.97 points, or 0.62 per cent, up at its new closing peak of 41,859.69. Likewise, the Nifty ended 72.75 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 12,329.55 -- its fresh closing record.