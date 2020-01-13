Sensex Hits Record High in Morning Trade, Nifty Above 12,300
Equity markets opened at an unprecedented level on Monday, 13 January morning as Sensex hit an all-time high in early trade.
The 30-share BSE index gained 293.69 points to hit record high of 41,893.41 in opening session while the 50-share NSE index surged more than half a percent to go past the 11,300-mark.
All sectors were trading in the green in morning trade with Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma gaining the most.
According to analysts, quarterly earnings, inflation data and the much-awaited US-China trade deal signing would drive the equity markets this week.
Meanwhile, the Rupee rose 12 paise to 70.82 against US dollar in opening trade on Monday.
