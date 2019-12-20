Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Hitting Record Highs in Early Trade
Indian equity benchmarks erased morning gains to end flat on Friday, 20 December, after hitting record highs for the fourth consecutive session.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02 percent to end at 41,681.54 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.1 percent to close at 12,271.80. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 rose 0.13 percent, BloombergQuint reported.
Eight out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 2.3 percent gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Auto Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.39 percent.
Major gainers on the Nifty were Nestle India, Titan Company, Tata Steel, UPL and SBI, while losers were Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ITC and Eicher Motors, Moneycontrol reported.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 fiscal year to 4.6 percent on deterioration in business and consumer confidence, PTI reported.
It affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint, PTI and Moneycontrol.)
