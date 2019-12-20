Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Hitting Record Highs in Early Trade

Major gainers on the Nifty were Nestle India, Titan Company, Tata Steel, UPL and SBI, while losers were Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ITC and Eicher Motors, Moneycontrol reported.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 fiscal year to 4.6 percent on deterioration in business and consumer confidence, PTI reported.

It affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.