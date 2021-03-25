SBI Extends Special Fixed-Deposit Scheme WeCare

India’s leading public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has extended the SBI ‘WeCare’ fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens till 30 June 2021. The bank launched the scheme on 12 May 2020.

The scheme was launched to provide higher interest rates to senior citizens and since its launch it has been extended thrice. Initially, it was slated to end on 30 September 2020. It was extended till December-end, and then till 31 March 2021. Now, the new deadline has been announced.