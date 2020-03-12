Rupee Sinks to Fresh 17-Month Low Amid Market Meltdown

The rupee slid by 56 paise to a fresh 17-month low of 74.24 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, 12 March, due to strong dollar demand as investors pruned riskier bets amid coronavirus pandemic fanning recession fears.

Indian equity markets suffering their worst single-day losses and stock indices slipping into bear territory also hit the rupee sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee was trading down by 56 paise at 74.24 in the closing session.

The local unit opened lower at 74.25 against last close of 73.68 and fell further by 82 paise to 74.50 after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic.