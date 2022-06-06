ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Denies Reports of Gandhi’s Image on Bank Notes To Be Replaced With Others

The RBI said that "there is no such proposal" to replace the image of Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore or APJ Kalam

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
RBI Denies Reports of Gandhi’s Image on Bank Notes To Be Replaced With Others
i

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dismissed reports on Monday, 6 June, that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi would be replaced with other prominent personalities in existing currency or banknotes.

Earlier, some media reports and newspapers claimed that the RBI is set to change the image of Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore and Late Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes of certain denominations.

Responding to the claims, the RBI said in a notification,

“There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank.”
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Records Decline in Rs 2,000 Bank Notes 

Meanwhile, the central bank’s annual report states that the number of banknotes of Rs 2,000 denomination has steadily declined over the years. It comprised only 1.6 percent, or Rs 214 crore, of the total currency note sin circulation by March-end this year, reported NDTV.

As per the report, the number of Rs 500 notes in circulation rose to 4,554.68 crore by March-end this year as compared to 3,867.90 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged at 4% & 3.35%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged at 4% & 3.35%

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×