QBiz: Mistry Shuns Top Posts at Tata; Tea Exports to Iran May Dip

Ousted Tata Sons Ltd chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he will not seek to return to the post despite his victory in an appeals court, likely ending protracted uncertainty over the conglomerate’s leadership trajectory.

In a statement issued a fortnight after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstated him, Mistry said he would not seek executive chairmanship of the group holding company Tata Sons Ltd, nor directorship of three group companies.