QBiz: China Mobile in Taks With Voda-Idea, Govt’s Pre-Budget Meet

China’s largest mobile operator, China Mobile, is keen to enter the Indian market and has held early stage talks with telecom service providers Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd to jointly develop a cloud network here.

“The top executives of China Mobile met senior managements of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea separately in December. China Mobile is interested in the Indian market and wants to come as a holding company with either of these two companies or even both," a person aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.