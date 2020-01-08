QBiz: 5% Growth Cloud Over Budget; Dec Earnings Unlikely to Grow
1. The 5% Growth Cloud Over Budget 2020
India’s economy is expected to grow 5% in the current fiscal, the statistics ministry said on Tuesday, signalling what would be the slowest pace of annual growth since the current 2012-13 data series was introduced.
Yet, the estimate, which is in line with the central bank’s latest projection made in December, raises hopes that the second half of the fiscal may turn out to be better than the first.
(Source: LiveMint)
2. Dec Quarter Earnings Unlikely to Show Any Signs of Green Shoots
An earnings recovery may continue to elude Indian companies in the December quarter, with analysts predicting weak sales growth, citing muted demand, tight liquidity and political disruption. However, cost-control measures are expected to lead to an uptick in margins, while profits could be held up by the corporate tax cuts announced in September.
The overall demand scenario remains muted and various stimulus measures have failed to show impact, market analysts said. The financial sector is likely to fare better than others in the earnings season that kicks off on Friday with Infosys Ltd declaring its quarterly numbers.
(Source: LiveMint)
3. Hopes of a Rate Cut Recede as Shaktikanta Das Flags High Inflation Risks
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said persistently high inflation hurts an economy’s allocative efficiency and impedes growth, dampening hopes of any immediate interest rate cut.
In his opening remarks at the Suresh Tendulkar Memorial lecture on the “Journey towards inclusive growth in India", Das pointed to the need for structural reforms, especially in the area of agriculture marketing.
(Source: LiveMint)
4. Farm Growth Likely to Remain Subdued at 2.8% in FY20
Growth in agriculture and allied activities is expected to be a subdued 2.8 percent in 2019-20 but farmers’ woes are likely to lessen a bit, according to advance estimates from the statistics office. These activities are estimated as likely to rise by 9.8 percent at current prices, indicating food inflation (used by many as a proxy for farmers’ income) of 7 percent, the highest since 2014-15.
However, not all agree with this. Broadly, they say, the difference between gross value added at constant and current prices gives a fair idea of farmer income but it would be different in 2019-20, as overall food production hasn’t improved much, according to latest numbers.
5. HDFC Bank Up Over 2% on December Quarter Operational Performance
Shares of HDFC Bank climbed 2.5 percent to Rs 1272 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday after the largest private sector lender reported strong business growth in the December quarter (Q3FY20).
The bank’s total advances grew by 20 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 9.34 trillion in Q3FY20, driven by festive season demand. Total advances stood at Rs 7.81 trillion in Q3FY19 and at Rs 8.97 trillion in September 2019 quarter (Q2FY20).
6. Thomas Cook India Inks Pact With Experience Hub to Drive Visits to Yas Island
Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Tuesday said it has entered into a long-term pact with Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, to drive visits to the destination.
The agreement will further engage the India market for the destination in 2020 and beyond through the implementation of initiatives including product development and training-engagement, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to the BSE.
(Source: PTI)
7. SEBI Comes Out With System Audit Framework for Exchanges, Clearing Corp
In order to keep pace with the technological advancements in the securities market, Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework on system audit for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories, wherein they need to inform about major non-compliances.
The decision has been taken based on discussions with stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories along with recommendations of Sebi's Technical Advisory Committee.
(Source: PTI)
8. Stake Buy in KPCL to Increase Adani Port's Market Share: Moody's
Acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will increase the latter's market share and diversity, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
The analysis comes after APSEZ's acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-laden Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 5,625 crore in an all-cash deal.
(Source: PTI)
9. HCC-VCCL JV Bags Rs 489 Crore Order from DMRC
A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCC) and VCCL has bagged an order worth Rs 489 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), the engineering firm said on Tuesday.
"A joint venture of HCC and VCCL received a contract worth Rs 489 crore from...DMRC under Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project," the company said in a statement.
(Source: PTI)
