QBiz: Oil Touches $70 as US-Iran Tensions Peak; Fresh Bid for Jet

Indian markets started the year on a weak note, with the benchmark Sensex index losing close to 800 points in a single day, as fears over escalating US-Iran tensions drove up oil prices and curbed risk appetite. The 30-scrip Sensex ended at 40,676.63 on Monday, down 787.98 points or 1.90%, while the 50-stock Nifty closed at 11,993.05, down 233.60 points or 1.91%. For both indices, this is the biggest single-day fall since 3 September in percentage terms and since 8 July 2019 in terms of absolute points.

The National Stock Exchange’s India VIX index, which tracks investors’ perceptions of volatility for at least a month ahead, soared 16.40% to 14.78, the highest level since 6 February 2018. So far this year, VIX has risen 26.66% after falling 27.08% in 2019. A higher level for the index indicates that investors expect market indices to fall further over the next month.

Brent Crude hit a seven-month high of $70 a barrel on Monday, as the US state department said there was “heightened risk" of missile attacks near military bases and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Mint)