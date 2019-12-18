‘Vindication’: Mistry After NCLAT Restores Him As Tata Sons Head

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday, 18 December, ordered restoration of him as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons.

Responding to NCLAT’s decision, Mistry, in a statement on Wednesday evening, said, “Today’s judgment isn't a personal victory for me, but is a victory for the principles of good governance and minority shareholder rights. The outcome of the appeal is a vindication of my stand.”

NCLAT also held appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairperson illegal.

However, the tribunal also said the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal, PTI reported.