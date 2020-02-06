Monetary Policy: RBI Likely to Hold Status Quo on Rates, Stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the key lending rates unchanged and maintain its stance as ‘accommodative’ at the end of the bi-monthly meeting of its monetary policy committee on Thursday, 6 February.

The meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, is the first one after Budget 2020 and the last one for the fiscal year 2019-20.

A poll of economists conducted by news agency Reuters suggests that the central bank will maintain status quo in view of retail inflation, which has now breached its target, showing signs of recovery in the economy.

Inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 percent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level.