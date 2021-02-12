IRCTC to Offer Cashback of Rs 2,000 on Shopping Using iMudra

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering cashback on using iMudra application. Customers using IRCTC’s iMudra app can avail a cashback up to Rs 2,000 on online shopping.

For getting the cashback, customers need to add money in their IRCTC iMudra wallet and use it for shopping of more than Rs 5,000. IRCTC provided this information through a tweet.