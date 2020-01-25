Investment Is An Article Of Faith: Kamal Nath

“Investment is an article of faith. You cannot demand investment; you have to attract it,” said Kamal Nath, chief minister, Madhya Pradesh, to Raghav Bahl, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Quintillion Media. The conversation was part of the recently concluded Bloomberg|Quint MP Growth Forum, in Bhopal.

Held at the palace hotel, Noor-Us-Sabha, the event included several engaging discussions with key industry stake holders on policy reforms, investment, and the future of industrial growth in the state.

A fireside chat between the CM and Raghav Bahl covered a wide range of topics, including new policy initiatives and other aspects of the Congress government’s performance since coming to power in the state.

Kamal Nath took his oath as chief minister of MP on December 17, 2018. During this period, he had said that his approach would be unorthodox and unconventional when it came to attracting and supporting investment in the state. A new approach towards reforms often finds its first hurdle in the traditional mechanisms of bureaucracy. The chief minister, when asked if this was so in his case, stressed upon the importance of accountability. CM Kamal Nath said, “Not only financial accountability… You have to change the attitude and that is the most important thing”.

Madhya Pradesh is predominantly an agrarian state. When asked about the factors that can revolutionize and change Indian agriculture at the policy level, Kamal Nath said, “The pyjama-dhoti farmer has to be made into a jeans-t-shirt farmer; and, this will happen through modern agriculture, by better productivity, and by changing cropping pattern.”

While outlining the many strengths of his state, the chief minister said that the location of MP is a massive advantage. He added that this locational advantage enables agricultural produce to easily be sent to the northern and southern parts of India.

During this candid interview, Kamal Nath also touched upon the issue of contradictory reports on employment in the state. The chief minister said, “So many young people are looking for employment. So many more are coming to the employment market. (The question is) can we keep pace?”

Although the event was focused on the investment and industrial growth of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath discussed issues of national relevance as well. Referring to a question on conflict in the country, he said, “India is not a country of unrest, India is a country of harmony.”

Apart from the fireside chat, the Bloomberg|Quint MP Growth Forum event saw several engaging conversations with industry leaders and experts. In one such discussion on investment scenario, senior minister PC Sharma illustrated how in as little as one year, the state government has done tremendous

work on many fronts, especially in enhancing connectivity within the country and internationally; such as, Indore now being directly connected with Dubai.

India is a young country, but Madhya Pradesh is a step ahead, with an even younger average population. With a large workforce entering the job market every year, job creation must be paced up. Panelist Siddharth Chaturvedi, director, AISECT, added that the situation in MP is more challenging: “A report from the Asian Development Bank says that till 2024, 5.6 million youth are going to join the workforce in Madhya Pradesh alone.”

In another session, Manu Shrivastava, principal secretary, new and renewable energy department, said that MP is an energy-surplus state and that it is providing solar power to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at cheaper rates than the earlier coal-based power plants. He said that this was being done without subsidy, thanks to better management practices in the state.

Bloomberg Quint’s MP growth forum event was attended by several prominent citizens and policy makers along with leading figures from business and industry in the state.