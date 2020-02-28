India’s GDP Grows at 4.7%, Up From 4.5% in Previous Quarter

Meanwhile, the government estimates the economic growth in the current financial year ending March to be at 5 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in 2018-19.

The Reserve Bank had also estimated 5 percent GDP growth for 2019-20.

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said that India's growth decline has bottomed out, PTI reported.

China's economic growth was 6 percent in October-December quarter in 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years. China's economic growth was 6.1 percent in 2019 (calendar year), the slowest in about three decades.