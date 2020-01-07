India’s Oilmeals Export Drops Over 79 Percent in December 2019

The country's oilmeals export fell sharply by 79.20 percent to 67,562 tonne in December 2019, due to price disparity in soybean meal, industry body SEA said on Tuesday, 7 January.

The country had shipped 3,24,927 tonne of oilmeals during December 2018. Oilmeals are used as animal feed in poultry and other sectors.

Overall shipment of oilmeals during April-December period of the current fiscal declined by 25 percent to 18.02 lakh tonne as against 24.11 lakh tonne a year ago, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).