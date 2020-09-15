India’s GDP Expected to Contract by 9% in FY2020-21: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday, 15 September, projected a 9 percent contraction of the Indian economy in the financial year 2020-21, revising its outlook within three months as the COVID situation continues. In June, ADB had predicted a 4 percent contraction in the country's GDP in the current fiscal.

The forecast comes just over a fortnight after the country reported a 23.9 percent contraction in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter.

The ADB report noted that the Indian economy has weakened even before the pandemic struck, and the government enjoyed little fiscal space to respond.