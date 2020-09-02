India Among Top 50 in Global Innovation Index, Jumps 4 Places

Marking a major advancement amid the pandemic, India has moved up four places to rank 48th in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 released on Wednesday, 2 September.

Compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Cornell University and INSEAD business school, the index assessed 131 economies.

Switzerland, Sweden, the US, the UK and the Netherlands lead the innovation ranking. South Korea joined the top 10 for the first time while Singapore is at number 8. The top 10 is dominated by high-income countries.

While the innovation index shows year-on-year stability at the top, there is a gradual eastward shift in the locus of innovation as a group of Asian economies - notably China, India, the Philippines and Vietnam - have advanced considerably in the innovation ranking over the years.