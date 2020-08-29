How ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ R Raju Fooled Satyam Computers Investors

Now, the question is why did Raju resort to such blatant fraud? Was it because of the pressure to look successful in the face of tough competition? Did he find it difficult to reconcile to the fact that he did not have it in him to match his illustrious peers, like Nandan Nilekani of Infosys, Azim Premji of Wipro or professional CEOs of TCS? Or was he bent on committing a fraud anyway?

The exact answers to all these questions will likely elude us. However, we get a sense of his motive once we see the two facts that came out of investigation in conjunction.