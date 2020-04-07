Gold Price Today Increased By 2.45% To Rs 44,793 Per 10-Grams
A constant fluctuation is seen in the prices of gold and silver on a daily basis. Today, 7 April 2020, there has been a surge in the prices of gold and silver. On 7 April 2020, gold prices have increased by about 2.45 percent to about Rs 44,793 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 5.32 percent to around Rs 43,416 per kg.
24-Carat Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 44,270 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 44,040 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 43,490 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,520 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,970 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,520 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,040 per 10 grams.
What Is Bullion Market?
The bullion market is the place where the trade between the precious metals like gold and silver takes place. London’s bullion market is considered the global trading platform of gold and silver.
Which Gold Is Considered The Purest?
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)