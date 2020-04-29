Gold prices on Wednesday, 29 April, plunged Rs 104 to Rs 45,962 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 104, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 45,962 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,875 lots.The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 152, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 46,085 per 10 gram in 4,821 lots.Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown, while the precious metal was quoting flat in the international market, according to HDFC Securities."Spot gold markets remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said.Silver Futures Rise on Spot DemandSilver prices on Wednesday rose 0.63 percent to Rs 42,610 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 266, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 42,610 per kg in 47,646 lots. In the international market, silver was quoting 1.06 percent up at $15.49 per ounce in New York.