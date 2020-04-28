Gold prices on Tuesday, 28 April, plunged Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 338, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,434 lots.The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 353, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 46,000 per 10 gram in 4,366 lots.Silver Futures Plunge Rs 548 to Rs 41,409 per kgSilver futures on Tuesday plunged Rs 548 to Rs 41,409 per kg as participants cut down their bets on weak global cues.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 548, or 1.31 percent, to Rs 41,409 per kg in a business turnover of 3,101 lots.Besides, the white metal to be delivered in July fell by Rs 535, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 41,985 per kg in 3,478 lots.Gold Rate 24 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 46,742 Per 10 Gram We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)