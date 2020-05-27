Domestic gold futures fell by 0.55 percent on Wednesday, 27 May, tracking global rates, as the country remained in the fourth phase of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 46,069 per 10-gram. At the same time, silver prices have jumped to Rs 47,955 per kg today.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 24-carat gold is 47,810 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 48,090 per ten grams.Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 48,000 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 46,850 per 10 grams. Gold price in Bangalore is around Rs 47,430 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 48,090 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 46,850 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 48,090 per 10 grams.22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 22-carat gold is 46,000 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44, 310 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 48,000 per 10-gram.Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 48,850 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the price of gold is around Rs 43,400 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 44,310 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 45,850 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,310 per 10 grams. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.