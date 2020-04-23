Gold Rate 23 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 46,340 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices on Thursday, 23 April, rose Rs 173 to Rs 46,340 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 173, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 46,340 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,187 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Spot gold markets continued to remain shut on Thursday due to countrywide lockdown, according to HDFC Securities.
In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,725 per ounce and silver was trading with marginal rise at $15.36 per ounce.
"Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said.
Silver Futures Rise on Spot Demand
Silver prices on Thursday rose 1.78 percent to Rs 42,430 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.
Similarly, the white metal for July delivery was trading higher by Rs 769, or 1.81 percent, at Rs 43,172 per kg in 1,957 lots.
In the international market, silver was quoting 1.40 per cent higher at $15.72 per ounce in New York.
