Domestic gold futures jumped more than one percent on Friday, 22 May, tracking global rates, as the country remained in the fourth phase of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 392 to Rs 46,780 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 392, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 46,780 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,360 lots.The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 416, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 46,927 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,077 lots.In the international market, gold prices rebounded on Friday as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, though a stronger dollar kept gains in check..Silver Futures Trading Slightly Higher to Rs 47,539Silver prices on Friday rose 0.43 percent to Rs 47,539 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 204, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 48,140 per kg in 8,215 lots.