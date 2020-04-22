Gold Rate 22 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 45,892 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices on Wednesday, 22 April, rose Rs 567 to Rs 45,892 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 567, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 45,892 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,507 lots.
Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while in the international market, the precious metal was quoting with gains, according to HDFC Securities.
"Gold prices continued upside on persistent market uncertainty and sharp fall in crude oil prices," it said.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,695 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 14.86 per ounce.
Silver Futures Plunge Rs 546 to Rs 41,202 per kg
Silver futures on Wednesday plunged Rs 546 to Rs 41,202 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 546, or 1.31 percent, to Rs 41,202 per kg in a business turnover of 3,224 lots.
However, in the international market, silver prices traded 0.79 percent up at USD 15.11 an ounce in New York.
(With inputs from PTI)
