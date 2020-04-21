Gold Rate 21 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 46,185 Per 10 Gram

Silver prices on Tuesday rose 0.57 percent to Rs 42,980 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 243, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 42,980 per kg in 3,327 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for July delivery was trading higher by Rs 284, or 0.66 percent, at Rs 43,624 per kg in 1,407 lots.

However, in the international market, silver was quoting 0.92 percent lower at $15.61 per ounce in New York.