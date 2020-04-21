Gold Rate 21 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 46,185 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices on Tuesday, 21 April, rose by Rs 471 to Rs 46,185 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 471, or 1.03 percent, at Rs 46,185 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,693 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices trade higher by 0.08 percent to $1,712.50 per ounce in New York.
Silver Futures Rise on Spot Demand
Silver prices on Tuesday rose 0.57 percent to Rs 42,980 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 243, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 42,980 per kg in 3,327 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for July delivery was trading higher by Rs 284, or 0.66 percent, at Rs 43,624 per kg in 1,407 lots.
However, in the international market, silver was quoting 0.92 percent lower at $15.61 per ounce in New York.
