Gold Rate 20 April: Gold Price Falls to Rs 45,691 Per 10 Gram

Gold prices on Monday, 20 April, plunged Rs 44 to Rs 45,691 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 44, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 45,691 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,959 lots.