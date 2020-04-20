Gold Rate 20 April: Gold Price Falls to Rs 45,691 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices on Monday, 20 April, plunged Rs 44 to Rs 45,691 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 44, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 45,691 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,959 lots.
Spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to lockdown in the country to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,677 per ounce, while silver was flat at $15.18 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded lower with international gold prices falling below to $1,677 on Monday," it said.
Silver Futures Rise on Spot Demand, Global Cues
Silver prices on Monday rose 0.08 percent to Rs 42,840 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand and global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 34, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 42,840 per kg in 3,242 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 108, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 43,440 per kg in 1,334 lots.
In the international market, silver was quoting 0.32 percent higher at $15.50 an ounce in New York