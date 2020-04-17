Gold Rate 17 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 45,766 Per 10 Gram
Gold futures on Friday, 17 April, fell 3.16 percent to Rs 45,766 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings following weak trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 1,492, or 3.16 percent, to Rs 45,766 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,032 lots.
Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with weak spot demand.
In global markets, gold prices inched lower today amid strong traction in global equity markets but fears of a steep global recession capped the precious metal's decline.
Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,716.56 per ounce but is up 1.6 percent for the week, reported Mint.