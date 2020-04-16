Gold Rate 16 April: Gold Price Rises to Rs 46,756 Per 10 Gram

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.77 percent to $1,753.60 per ounce in New York.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.39 percent at Rs 46,530 per 10 gram at 0930 hours. Silver futures were down 1 percent to Rs 43,590 per kg, reported Moneycontrol.

Gold and silver prices gained on Wednesday in the domestic market. Gold prices reached to fresh highs of Rs 46,785 and settled above Rs 46,500 levels. Silver also settled above Rs 44,000 levels.

(With inputs from Moneycontrol)