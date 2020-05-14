Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, 14 May, as worries over second phase of virus infections dampened risk appetite amid mixed fundamentals, analysts said.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June were slightly higher at 0.45 percent at Rs 46,148 per 10 gram.In global markets, gold prices moved higher today on expectations of more stimulus from central banks and concerns over second wave of coronavirus infections. Spot gold climbed 0.1 percent to $1,716.66 per ounce.Silver Futures Trading Slightly Higher to Rs 43,207Silver futures traded 0.56 percent higher at Rs 43,207 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,177 as compared to the previous close of Rs 42,965 per kg. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.