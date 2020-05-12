Domestic gold futures rose on Tuesday, 12 May, amid weakness in the domestic equity markets, as the country remained in the third phase of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June were slightly down at 0.03 percent at Rs 46,148 per 10 gram.Gold prices rose tracking positive trends in international spot prices as a stronger dollar countered fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections in many countries, according to a report by Moneycontrol.Gold and silver prices plunged on 11 May after strong gains were seen in the US dollar index.Silver Futures Trading Slightly Higher to Rs 43,395Silver futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 43,395 per kg.In the futures market, silver for July delivery traded lower at Rs 43,184 and on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.