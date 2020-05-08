Gold prices on Friday, 8 May, were down 0.16 percent to Rs 46,085 per 10 gram in futures trade amid firm global cues.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June were slightly down at 0.03 percent at Rs 46,148 per 10 gram.In global markets, gold prices slipped today as an improvement in global risk appetite drove equities higher. Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,714 after surging 2 percent in the previous session, reported LiveMint.Silver Futures Rise to Rs 43,280Silver prices rose to Rs 43,280 per kg as participants increased their long positions.In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,331 and on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).(WIth inputs from LiveMint)