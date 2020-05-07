Gold prices on Wednesday, 7 May, rose to Rs 45,550 per 10 gram in futures trade amid firm global cues.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June surged 0.08 percent higher at Rs 45,409 per 10 gram.Gold futures registered an all-time high of Rs 47,327 per 10 grams in late March, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic boosted the yellow metal's appeal as a safe haven.Silver Futures Rise to Rs 41,985Silver prices rose to Rs 41,985 per kg as participants increased their long positions.In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 42,044 and a low of Rs 41,726 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).Silver delivery for July rose Rs 56, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 41,901 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 5,627 lots.(With inputs from NDTV and Moneycontrol.com) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)