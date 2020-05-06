Gold Rate 6 May: Gold Price Rises to Rs 45,759 Per 10 Gram

Gold prices on Wednesday, 6 May, rose marginally by Rs 8 to Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in futures trade amid firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June surged 0.02 percent higher by Rs 8 at Rs 45,759 per 10 gram.

The precious yellow metal for August delivery edged up by 0.07 per cent or Rs 31 to Rs 45,955 per 10 gram.