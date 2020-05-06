Gold Rate 6 May: Gold Price Rises to Rs 45,759 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices on Wednesday, 6 May, rose marginally by Rs 8 to Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in futures trade amid firm global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June surged 0.02 percent higher by Rs 8 at Rs 45,759 per 10 gram.
The precious yellow metal for August delivery edged up by 0.07 per cent or Rs 31 to Rs 45,955 per 10 gram.
Silver Futures Rise to Rs 42, 279
Silver prices, on the other hand gained 0.91 percent to Rs 42,279 per kg in futures trade on firm spot demand. On the MCX, silver contracts for July delivery gained 0.91 per cent or Rs 383 to Rs 42,279 per kg.
The white metal for September delivery was trading 1.18 percent higher by Rs 500 at Rs 42,734 per kg.
In the international market, silver rose was quoting 0.5 percent higher at $15.10 per ounce.
(With inputs from Jagran Josh)
