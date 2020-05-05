Gold Rate 5 May: Gold Price Falls to Rs 45,405 Per 10 Gram

Gold futures on Tuesday, 5 May fell 0.88 percent to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram as participants offloaded the safe-haven asset following weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery eased 0.88 percent or Rs 402 to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram.

The precious yellow metal for August delivery declined by 0.82 percent or Rs 378 to Rs 45,640 per 10 gram.