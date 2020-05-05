Gold Rate 5 May: Gold Price Falls to Rs 45,405 Per 10 Gram
Gold futures on Tuesday, 5 May fell 0.88 percent to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram as participants offloaded the safe-haven asset following weak trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery eased 0.88 percent or Rs 402 to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram.
The precious yellow metal for August delivery declined by 0.82 percent or Rs 378 to Rs 45,640 per 10 gram.
Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to lockdown in India, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver Futures Plunge to Rs 41,079
Silver futures, on the other hand, plunged Rs 165 to Rs 41,079 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low demand.
On the MCX, silver contracted for July delivery tumbled 0.4 percent or Rs 165 to Rs 41,079 per kg.
But, in the international market, silver prices traded 0.91 percent up at $14.93 an ounce in New York.