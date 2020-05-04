A strong storage in spot fold demand led to gold prices rising for the second day in a row by Rs 213 to Rs 45,740 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, 4 May.On MCX, June gold futures prices rose 0.7 percent to ₹45,830 per 10 gram, on the back of a ₹650 per 10 gram gain in the previous session.The precious yellow metal for August delivery edged up by 0.72 percent or Rs 328 to Rs 46,024 per 10 gram.Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts told PTI.Globally, gold prices rose 0.76 percent. Spot gold was trading 0.3 percent up 0.3 at $1,704.38 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,715.Silver Futures Up on Rising DemandSilver prices, on the other hand, rose 0.42 percent to Rs 41,410 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.On the MCX, silver contracts for May delivery gained 0.47 percent or Rs 173 to Rs 41,410 per kgSimilarly, the white metal for July delivery was trading higher by 0.26 perccent or Rs 108 at Rs 41,705 per kg.(With inputs from Jagran Josh) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)