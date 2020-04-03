Gold Rate: Gold Price Rises About 1.18% To Rs 43,750 Per 10 Gram
There has been a massive rise in the prices of gold and silver today, Friday, 3 April, as gold prices have increased by about 1.18 percent to Rs 43,750 per ten grams. At the same time, the price of silver has increased by 3.32 percent to around Rs 41,194 per kg.
Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,480 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,280 per ten grams. Gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 43,360 per 10 gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,190 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,280 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,040 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 43,280 per 10 grams.
Gold & Silver Prices Globally
According to Bloomberg, gold rose 0.90 percent or $ 12.67 to $ 1,604.48 an ounce on Thursday evening. At the same time, the global price of silver was also seen on Thursday evening. Globally, silver price was rising up by 3.27 percent or $ 0.46 to $ 14.42 an ounce.
Which Gold Is Considered the Purest?
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.