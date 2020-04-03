Gold Rate: Gold Price Rises About 1.18% To Rs 43,750 Per 10 Gram

According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,480 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,280 per ten grams. Gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 43,360 per 10 gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,190 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,280 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,040 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 43,280 per 10 grams.