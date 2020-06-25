Domestic gold futures on Thursday, 25 June, plunged by 0.36 percent as a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide dampened investor sentiment.As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorates, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 47,963 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have dropped by 0.32 percent to Rs 47,631 per kg today.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More22-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & MoreGold Price in India in Last 10 Days