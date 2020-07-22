Gold Price Rises to All-Time High, Nears Rs 50,000 Per 10 Grams

A recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC) said that with investors looking at safer assets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, investment in gold is likely to make up for the fall in consumption demand for the precious metal.

The report titled 'Gold Mid-Year Outlook 2020' noted that in the current global economic environment, three factors are supportive of investment demand for gold – high risk and uncertainty, low opportunity cost and positive price momentum.

"Additionally, we expect investors to turn to gold as a means of hedging as we have seen in the first half of this year," it said.

Like the money market and high-quality bond funds, gold benefited from investors' need to reduce risk, with the recognition of gold as a hedge further underscored by the record inflows seen in gold-backed ETFs, according to the WGC report.